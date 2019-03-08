Solange. Picture: Instagram

'Don't Touch My Hair' singer Solange has revealed she wants her music to inspire "young black girls" for the next five decades.



The 32-year-old star unveiled her fourth album 'When I Get Home' last week, and she has revealed her goal of making "astounding work" which will stand the test of time.





She's quoted by The Guardian newspaper as saying: "I'm thinking about the possibility of maybe some young black girl in 20 years needing to reference a black sculptor who's making work that large, and in landscape like that, and the blessing and privilege [that] I might come up in that search.









"Of course, I want to make these massive landscapes and express these parts of me ... because it's beautiful, and I want to make astounding work. But I really want to make work to be discovered 50 years from now."





After releasing her previous LP 'A Seat at the Table', Solange - whose older sister is superstar Beyonce - spent a lot of time on the road, and returning to her hometown of Houston, Texas was what she needed to revitalise herself personally and professionally.





She explained: "I think any time you go through something like that, you crave ... things that remain the same.





"I know that at any given time in my life, I can come back here, to Houston, to third ward, and have these anchors.





"The longer I was here, the more these sort of things that might have been mundane to me, visually, started to really enrich me."





The resulting follow-up record is one that is more for the singer herself, rather than something accessible for everyone else.



