Rappers Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz have called out singer Ariana Grande for allegedly copying their work for her latest track "7 Rings".
Earlier this month, "thank u, next" singer was also accused of stealing lyrics by rapper Princess Nokia for the same song, reports foxnews.com.
Soulja Boy alleged that Grande stole from his song "Pretty boy swag". He replied to a tweet in which Grande thanked her friends who were featured in the "7 Rings" video, writing, "Give me my credit. Period."
Lol stop stealing my swag. Word https://t.co/jIMnD5m5U8— Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 19, 2019
Give me my credit. Period https://t.co/Akhp2BXcuY— Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 19, 2019
He later followed up with the message: "You're a thief."
You’re a thief https://t.co/PyVaP69Jzu— Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 19, 2019
Soulja Boy has previously accused rapper Drake of stealing his musical style.