South Africa’s biggest amapiano stars to turn up heat at Afro Nation Portugal 2023

Set to take place from June 28 to 30, Afro Nation Portugal has announced the first wave of names and it features several of South Africa’s top amapiano artists.

The World’s biggest Afrobeats festival this summer will be returning to Portimão’s sun-kissed coast.

Scorpion Kings, the Major League DJz and Uncle Waffles, alongside Musa Keys, Young Stunna, Daliwonga, DBN GoGo, Vigro Deep, Moonchild Sanelly, Tyler ICU and many more, are set to perform.

With all these DJs turning it up, this year’s Piano People party will be one for the books!

Among the array of artists are the first three headline acts, including Burna Boy, US's 50 Cent and French-Senegalese rapper Booba.