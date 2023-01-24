South Africa’s biggest amapiano stars to turn up heat at Afro Nation Portugal 2023

The World’s biggest Afrobeats festival this summer will be returning to Portimão’s sun-kissed coast.
Set to take place from June 28 to 30, Afro Nation Portugal has announced the first wave of names and it features several of South Africa’s top amapiano artists.
Scorpion Kings, the Major League DJz and Uncle Waffles, alongside Musa Keys, Young Stunna, Daliwonga, DBN GoGo, Vigro Deep, Moonchild Sanelly, Tyler ICU and many more, are set to perform.
With all these DJs turning it up, this year’s Piano People party will be one for the books!
Among the array of artists are the first three headline acts, including Burna Boy, US's 50 Cent and French-Senegalese rapper Booba.
Nigeria’s Asake - 2022’s biggest breakthrough artist - will be bringing his brand of Lagos street pop to Portimão, following hot off the heels of Fireboy DML, who’s had a run of chart success with“Peru” and a subsequent remix collaboration with Ed Sheeran.
Showing a mix of legendary acts sharing the stage with this year’s most exciting newcomers, The Compozers are back to show us how it’s done, while Kenyan four-piece, Sauti Sol, add almost 20 years of Afro pop credentials to the beach this summer.
Tickets go on sale from Thursday, January 26 and are available via: www.AfroNation.com.
Afro Nation Portugal 2023 First Wave Line Up:
Burna Boy, 50 Cent, Booba,
Asake, Aya Nakamura, Fireboy DML,
Tayc, BNXN, Vegedream,
Black Sherif, Ayra Starr, Oxlade,
The Compozers, Nelson Freitas, Gabzy,
Sauti Sol, Soraia Ramos, Victony,
Ms Banks, Gyakie, Tyla, Nissi, Camidoh
Piano People Stage:
Scorpion Kings, Major League DJz,
Uncle Waffles
Musa Keys, Young Stunna, Daliwonga, DBN Gogo, Vigro Deep,
Moonchild Sanelly, Tyler ICU, Boohle, TXC,
Pabi Cooper, Sha Sha, Charisse C, Nicky Summers, DJ Fistoz
More to be announced!