Spice Girls scrap plans for reunion

The Spice Girls are said to have scrapped all plans for a reunion. The iconic pop group - which comprises Geri Horner, 49, Melanie C, 48, Mel B, Emma Bunton, both 46, and formerly Victoria Beckham , 47, - had planned to capitalise on the success of their 2019 reunion with further gigs, but the “Wannabe” hitmakers are now said to be concentrating on solo projects after Covid-19 "killed the momentum."

A source told The Sun: "It was going brilliant — but Covid killed the momentum. Now it’s done again. There’s nothing on the agenda and they’re focusing on their own things." The 'Say You'll Be There' singers formed in 1994 and went on to become the best-selling girl group of all time, but Geri Horner suddenly left the band in 1998 and the remaining members split up in 2000.

All five members reunited for a string of arena shows in 2007 and played 13 stadiums across the UK in 2019, with the exception of Victoria Beckham, who declined to take part in a second reunion. The group had been in talks with former manager Simon Fuller to create a superhero-themed sequel to their 1997 film “Spice World” but the source claims that the girls have now given up on the band and it has "fizzled out." The source continued: "The girls loved being back on stage and it reinvigorated their love for performing. But a few years of lockdown and everyone’s back has turned on the group in favour of other projects.