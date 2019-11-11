Mel C has admitted the Spice Girls turned down the chance to perform with Adele on their reunion tour - because they didn't want to be upstaged.
The "Stop" hitmakers - who got back together without Victoria Beckham for a string of stadium dates over the summer - could have had the 'Skyfall' singer on stage with them for the final night of their concert series at London's Wembley Stadium in June, but opted out of the duet as they were afraid their vocals wouldn't match up to those of their biggest fan, who instead watched from the audience.
Mel C admitted: "I heard a rumour that she did want to come up and do '2 Become 1'. But we said no because, who wants to sing with Adele?"
The "Wannabe" group - which also features Geri Horner, Mel B, and Emma Bunton - haven't announced any further dates since the tour wrapped in June but Mel revealed they are hopeful they'll be off around the world in the future.
She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I'd love to do more shows. It was so loved by so many people and we have fans all over the world.