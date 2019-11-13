Summer Walker cancels tour dates following meet & greet mishap
Hey y’all as you know, I have been very open about my struggle with social anxiety. I want to continue to be healthy and to make music for y'all, so I have decided to cut down some of the dates on the tour. I'm grateful for every single one of you. I hope that you understand 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xkBvVnPMJq— SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) November 13, 2019
Lmao Summer is out here scamming the girls. pic.twitter.com/zPrq6dVb7G— aaron. (@aarxnjamal) November 8, 2019
I just want to say to all the fans who purchase meet & greets I really APPRECIATE y’all taking the extra time to meet me and share your stories. I tell everyone individually “thank you”, I spread love, we laugh & I give genuine compliments🖤 now for those who’re upset b/c I don’t give hugs idk what to tell you.I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me.. y’all may not understand what I’m talking about but for example... there’s a lot of people out here faking the funk with a smile on their face like they got it together but inside your actually suffering from some sort of traumatic experience, a loss, depressed, fearful, envious or whatever the case may be BUT I CAN FEEL IT. So I ask you please respect my space in those moments 🖤
Yall: “Summer Walker is so ungrateful and unprofessional she needs to cancel this damn tour”— 💒 (@TroyIasha) November 12, 2019
Summer Walker: *cancels tour*
Yall: pic.twitter.com/HvatgwJcqA
I’m tryna figure out how Summer Walker was a stripper if she got social anxiety sooooo bad to the point she don’t wanna hug her fans.— Claycee (@ClvyDope) November 13, 2019
Y’all when Summer Walker cancels tours after y’all bullied her and called her dirty several times. pic.twitter.com/KZ2Fbt2CRo— Tiyah ✨ (@Matiyahchigano) November 13, 2019
I’m glad Summer Walker is stepping away from performing I’m sure she’s going against some contract to do so, so I hope she works that out. I think people have a poor understanding of her anxiety because of how she presents on social media when really this in introverts paradise— Simp Watch Lieutenant🕵🏾♀️ (@jojobaoilhoney) November 13, 2019
Amy Winehouse was literally crying during her last performance because she was forced to perform even though it was destroying her mental health. She died that night. Let Summer Walker take care of her mental health & stop being fucking selfish. She’s human.— #FreeRodneyReed (@hotgirldegu) November 13, 2019