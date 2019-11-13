Summer Walker. Picture: Instagram
R&B songstress Summer Walker has cancelled 20 dates from her "First and Last Tour" due to suffering from social anxiety. 

The "Come Thru" singer's rise to fame has been meteoric since she dropped her debut album "Over It" last month. 

However, once Walker started performing live she was faced with major criticism from fans for her lack of energy on stage, and overall disinterested demeanour while performing. 

Taking to her social media pages on Wednesday, the "Playing Games" singer posted a video announcing that she is cancelling most of her tour dates since her social anxiety isn't allowing her to finish the tour. 

She captioned the video: "Hey y’all as you know, I have been very open about my struggle with social anxiety. I want to continue to be healthy and to make music for y'all, so I have decided to cut down some of the dates on the tour. I'm grateful for every single one of you. I hope that you understand."

This comes after a fan dragged Walker on Instagram for a bad experience she had during a meet and greet session on one of the tour stops. 

Walker responded to why she had little interaction during meet and greets in an Instagram post, stating that she is an empath and hugging a lot of people in a short period would "kill her" and asked people to respect her space in these moments. 

I just want to say to all the fans who purchase meet & greets I really APPRECIATE y’all taking the extra time to meet me and share your stories. I tell everyone individually “thank you”, I spread love, we laugh & I give genuine compliments🖤 now for those who’re upset b/c I don’t give hugs idk what to tell you.I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me.. y’all may not understand what I’m talking about but for example... there’s a lot of people out here faking the funk with a smile on their face like they got it together but inside your actually suffering from some sort of traumatic experience, a loss, depressed, fearful, envious or whatever the case may be BUT I CAN FEEL IT. So I ask you please respect my space in those moments 🖤

