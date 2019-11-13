Summer Walker cancels tour dates following meet & greet mishap









Summer Walker. Picture: Instagram R&B songstress Summer Walker has cancelled 20 dates from her "First and Last Tour" due to suffering from social anxiety.

The "Come Thru" singer's rise to fame has been meteoric since she dropped her debut album "Over It" last month.

However, once Walker started performing live she was faced with major criticism from fans for her lack of energy on stage, and overall disinterested demeanour while performing.





Taking to her social media pages on Wednesday, the "Playing Games" singer posted a video announcing that she is cancelling most of her tour dates since her social anxiety isn't allowing her to finish the tour.





She captioned the video: "Hey y’all as you know, I have been very open about my struggle with social anxiety. I want to continue to be healthy and to make music for y'all, so I have decided to cut down some of the dates on the tour. I'm grateful for every single one of you. I hope that you understand."

Hey y’all as you know, I have been very open about my struggle with social anxiety. I want to continue to be healthy and to make music for y'all, so I have decided to cut down some of the dates on the tour. I'm grateful for every single one of you. I hope that you understand 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xkBvVnPMJq — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) November 13, 2019

This comes after a fan dragged Walker on Instagram for a bad experience she had during a meet and greet session on one of the tour stops.

Lmao Summer is out here scamming the girls. pic.twitter.com/zPrq6dVb7G — aaron. (@aarxnjamal) November 8, 2019

Walker responded to why she had little interaction during meet and greets in an Instagram post, stating that she is an empath and hugging a lot of people in a short period would "kill her" and asked people to respect her space in these moments.





Following the tour cancellation announcement, tweeps also weighed in on the matter.

Yall: “Summer Walker is so ungrateful and unprofessional she needs to cancel this damn tour”



Summer Walker: *cancels tour*



Yall: pic.twitter.com/HvatgwJcqA — 💒 (@TroyIasha) November 12, 2019

I’m tryna figure out how Summer Walker was a stripper if she got social anxiety sooooo bad to the point she don’t wanna hug her fans. — Claycee (@ClvyDope) November 13, 2019

Y’all when Summer Walker cancels tours after y’all bullied her and called her dirty several times. pic.twitter.com/KZ2Fbt2CRo — Tiyah ✨ (@Matiyahchigano) November 13, 2019

I’m glad Summer Walker is stepping away from performing I’m sure she’s going against some contract to do so, so I hope she works that out. I think people have a poor understanding of her anxiety because of how she presents on social media when really this in introverts paradise — Simp Watch Lieutenant🕵🏾‍♀️ (@jojobaoilhoney) November 13, 2019