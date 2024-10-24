Summer Walker set to release her lead single ‘Heart of A Woman’

After encouraging her fans to guess the title of her album, American R&B singer, Summer Walker is set to release her lead single titled “Heart of A Woman” which will be released on Friday and is available for pre-save. Walker took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, who expressed their excitement- while some jokingly shared that they thought it was the album being released.

This announcement comes after Walker officially revealed the title of her highly anticipated third studio album, "Finally Over It". Walker shared over 14 images on her Instagram account, with each having possible names of her new album.

Over 8,000 comments flooded her post, with her fans trying to guess the correct album title. Instagram user, @kaaylajanae commented. "Finally over it is the one, now drop queen".

Another Instagram user, @stalkashley commented, “Finally over it is the only right answer” The “Girls Need Love” hitmaker has her fans buzzing with excitement since the last time she released an interlude titled “+1 (404) 476-6404”, which was released on October 11. The interlude gives fans a glimpse of what they can expect from her fourth studio album. She shared on her Instagram with a caption that says, “Finally Over It. Call me before I change my number 4044766404 & presave Heart of A Woman now!”.

On the video, Walker is seen coming out of a shower and putting on her pink robe. She pours herself a glass of champagne and listening to a voicemail of man. With “Heart of A Woman” playing in the background, the ma says, “Damn, you gotta do me like that? I was just helping my cousin with groceries. Hit me back when you can talk. I know you’re finally over it, but damn, let’s talk about it. I love you.” Walker is known for taking her fans on an emotional ride with her songs and delivering deeply personal stories of love, heartbreak and healing.