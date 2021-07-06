SZA says fans will be pleasantly surprised by second album

SZA has teased what fans can expect from her second studio album but suggested it's not "coming out" when they think. The “Kiss Me More” singer has quipped that she might "scrap" the record and start again, but she insisted the follow-up to her critically-acclaimed 2017 debut studio album, “Ctrl”, will be worth the wait.

SZA is quoted by WWD as saying: “I’m actually probably about to scrap all of it and start from scratch. “I think they’ll be surprised to know that it’s not what they thought, and it’s not coming when they thought. “I hope that they’ll be pleasantly surprised.”

The “Good Days” hitmaker was speaking as she performed as part of the IN BLOOM in collaboration with Grey Goose virtual event, and she had a treat up her sleeves for fans, as she debuted a new song called “Shirt”. Meanwhile, the star recently opened up about her "debilitating anxiety" and how it makes it difficult for her to be outside. SZA appeared on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in May, where she performed on stage with Doja Cat, but she revealed her anxiety struggles sometimes make it hard for her to go out at all.