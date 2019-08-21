Singer SZA performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP

SZA has been in the studio with Justin Timberlake and boyband Brockhampton working on tunes for her upcoming second album.



The 28-year-old singer/songwriter - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - has revealed she recently hit the studio with Justin, and although it was an unlikely pairing, SZA was surprised by how well their voices harmonised together.





Speaking about her session with the "Cry Me A River" hitmaker in a video interview with Kerwin Frost, she said: "We made a really cool song and I couldn't believe it.





"We're on the same label [RCA Records] I heard, which I didn't know until yesterday.





"And he was like, 'I wanna work with you' and I was like, 'Why?' And he was like, 'Shut up, let's just make stuff.' And we did and it was really great.





"When I heard his music and we started singing together and the harmonies and the note choices that we were finding together, it's like, 'Oh, we speak the same language.'"





As well as boyband Brockhampton, SZA has also been in the studio with producer Jack Antonoff for the follow-up to 2017's "CTRL".





The 'All The Stars' hitmaker previously teased her as-yet-untitled second record is her "best" yet and suggested it might be her last full studio release.





She admitted: "My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about.





"I feel like I'm in a cage.





"I'm making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that ... because it's going to be my last album."





However, it was not the first time the 'Supermodel' hitmaker had discussed potentially retiring from music.



