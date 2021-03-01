Taylor Swift cancels tour dates

Taylor Swift has cancelled all upcoming concert dates and says she has no idea "what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future".

The 31-year-old star had planned a number of shows for last summer in support of her 2019 album “Lover” but was forced to postpone them due to the Covid-19 crisis and now Taylor has revealed that she has axed all the shows completely.

She told her fans in a post on Instagram: "I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about.

"This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future.

“I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again (sic)."