Taylor Swift leads AMA winners









Taylor Swift accepts the award for artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Taylor Swift smashed the record for the number of American Music Award wins after taking home six prizes on Sunday, bringing her total to 29. The "Man" singer surpassed the late Michael Jackson's previous record of 24 accolades after triumphing as Artist of the Decade, Artist of the Year, Favourite Artist - Adult Contemporary, Favourite album - Pop/Rock for "Lover", Favourite Music Video for "You Need to Calm Down", and Favourite Female Artist - Pop/Rock, taking her total to 29. And as she picked up her final awards of the night, Artist of the Year and Favourite Album, Taylor reflected on the "complicated" year she's had, with lots of ups and downs. Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre, she said: "The last year of my life has had some of the most amazing times and also some of the hardest things I've gone through in my life and not a lot of them are things that haven't been public. "And I wanted to thank you so much for being the thing that has been a constant in my life.

"Like, this industry is really weird. You feel like your stock is either up or down and people either like you or they don't or you're feeling bad about yourself. But the people that hang in there for you are the ones that you will never forget.

📹 | Taylor Swift’s Artist of the Decade acceptance speech #AMAs pic.twitter.com/8q9wGFnNPg — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 25, 2019

"This year for me has been a lot. It's been a lot of good, a lot of really complicated. And so on behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and for caring."

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Khalid won three awards, while there were two wins apiece for Billie Eilish, Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay.

BTS also scooped three prizes but were unable to attend, but they sent in a recorded message thanking fans for voting for them to win Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock, Tour of the Year, and Favorite Social Artist.

They said: "Thank you so much. We are really honored to receive such an important and meaningful award.

"BTS has been a group for six and a half years and, throughout those years, we've had so many of our dreams somehow manifest into reality and Army, you guys are the ones who make all this possible and we really couldn't have done it without your love and support from all over the world.

"We will try our best to live up to it, to strive high and work hard and return your love back to you."

The evening was hosted by Ciara, while performers included Lizzo, Green Day, Halsey, Kesha and Toni Braxton, who returned to the ceremony to give her first performance since 2001. Taylor also marked her Artist of the Decade win with a medley of her hits.

American Music Awards full list of winners:

Artist of the Decade:

Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year:

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Collaboration of the Year:

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Tour of the Year:

BTS

Favourite Music Video:

Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

Favourite Social Artist:

BTS

Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock:

Khalid

Favourite Female Artist - Pop/Rock:

Taylor Swift

Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock:

BTS

Favourite album - Pop/Rock:

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Favourite song - Pop/Rock:

Halsey, "Without Me"

Favourite Male Artist - Country:

Kane Brown

Favourite Female Artist - Country:

Carrie Underwood

Favourite Duo or Group - Country:

Dan + Shay

Favourite album - Country:

Carrie Underwood, "Cry Pretty"

Favourite song - Country:

Dan + Shay, "Speechless"