Taylor Swift leads nominees for MTV Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift leads the list of nominees for the MTV Europe Music Awards.
The 33-year-old pop star has received six nominations in total, including nods in the Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video categories.
Olivia Rodrigo and SZA have both received five nominations each, and they're also among the contenders for the Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video gongs.
Rodrigo, 20 - who recently released her second studio album, 'Guts' - has been nominated for the Best Pop and Biggest Fans accolades.
SZA, on the other hand, is among the nominees for the Best Live and Best R and B gongs.
The other contenders for the Best Artist award include Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj.
Doja, 27 - whose real name is Amala Dlamini - has also been nominated for the Best Song and Best Video prizes.
The list of nominees includes 26 first-timers, including BTS's Jungkook, Central Cee, FLO, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress, all of whom have received three nominations.
Elsewhere, Asake, Coi Leray, Metro Boomin, NewJeans, Peso Pluma and Renee Rapp all have two nominations each.
This year's awards show - which is being staged in Paris for the first time since 1995 - will also feature a brand-new category called Best Afrobeats.
Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema have all been nominated for the inaugural award.
The show will be held at Paris Nord Villepinte and will be broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries around the world.
Fans can visit mtvema.com to vote for their favourite artist. Voting will remain open until October 31.
MTV Europe Music Awards nominees:
Best Song:
Doja Cat – 'Paint the Town Red'
Jung Kook feat. Latto – 'Seven'
Miley Cyrus – 'Flowers'
Olivia Rodrigo – 'vampire'
SZA – 'Kill Bill'
Taylor Swift – 'Anti-Hero'
Rema with Selena Gomez – 'Calm Down'
Best Video:
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – 'Bongos'
Doja Cat – 'Paint the Town Red'
Little Simz – 'Gorilla'
Miley Cyrus – 'Flowers'
Olivia Rodrigo – 'vampire'
SZA – 'Kill Bill'
Taylor Swift – 'Anti-Hero'
Best Artist:
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration:
Central Cee x Dave – 'Sprinter'
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – 'Baby Don't Hurt Me'
KAROL G, Shakira – 'TQG'
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – 'Creepin'
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – 'Boy's a Liar Pt. 2'
Rema with Selena Gomez – 'Calm Down'
Best New:
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Renee Rapp
Best Pop:
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats:
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema
Best Rock:
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Maneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best Latin:
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira
Best K-pop:
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Alternative:
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds to Mars
YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic:
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiesto
Best Hip Hop:
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best R and B:
Chloe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
Best Live:
Beyonce
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Maneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Best Push:
November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone
Biggest Fans:
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Best Group:
aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Maneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER