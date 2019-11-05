Taylor Swift is relieved her new album "Lover" has proved her songwriting talent isn't "tied to [her] own personal misery".
The "Blank Space" hitmaker - who is dating actor Joe Alwyn - admitted many writers worry about finding "stability" in case it impacts on their creativity so she was pleased to find inspiration from her own happiness for her latest album "Lover".
She said: "That's exactly what's happened with this album! I think a lot of writers have the fear of stability, emotional health and happiness.
"Our whole careers, people make jokes about how, 'Just wait until you meet someone nice, you'll run out of stuff to write about'.
"I was talking to ['Cats' director] Tom Hooper about this because he said one thing his mother taught him was, 'Don't ever let people tell you that you can't make art if you're happy'. I thought that was so amazing.