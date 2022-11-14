Taylor Swift wins big at MTV EMAs

The 32-year-old pop star took home four awards from the annual awards ceremony including Best Artist, Best Pop, as well as both Best Video and Best Longform Video for 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version'.)

Swift’s fellow superstar Nicki Minaj was awarded Best Song for her hit Super Freaky Girl and Best Hip Hop while former One Direction singer Harry Styles won Best Live.

Elsewhere, 'Anywhere' hitmaker Rita Ora, who also took on hosting duties with husband Taika Waititi, won Best Look ‘Personal Style while Video for Good went to Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras for their collaborative effort 'Unholy'.

Best Collaboration was given to David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, for 'I'm Good (Blue)', while 'Hey Mamma' hitmaker David also received Best Electronicwhilst brand-new award Best Metaverse Performance went to the BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile, in recognition of the K-Pop girl group's in-game concert.