Tems reportedly cuts Drake from new single ‘Me & U’

Tems released her first solo single in two years on Thursday night when she shared a new music video for a song titled ‘Me & U’ on YouTube. ‘Me & U’ is the first single from Tems’ upcoming debut studio album, which is expected to come out by the end of the year.

The song was produced by frequent collaborator and multi platinum-selling producer Guilty Beatz, while Tems directed the video herself. “FIRST SINGLE IN TWO YEARS! ME & U OUT EVERYWHERE,” she shared on social media. “Directed by me, produced by @GuiltyBeatz. So incredibly grateful for all your support! LETS GO.”

FIRST SINGLE IN TWO YEARS! ME & U OUT EVERYWHEREE. Directed by me, produced by @GuiltyBeatz. So incredibly grateful for all your support! LETS GO🌍🕊️✨https://t.co/nKmG77jEJG pic.twitter.com/rMewSwP9F8 — TEMS (@temsbaby) October 5, 2023 Her previous release, 2021’s ‘If Orange Was A Place’ EP arrived just a few weeks after Drake co-signed her by featuring her on the afrobeats bop ‘Fountains’ from his album ‘Certified Lover Boy’. This time around, rumour has it that Drake was featured on the original version of the single but was omitted from the final cut.

From the moment the song came out, various X accounts began sharing snippets of Drake rapping and singing on the same beat. @playlist_central posted, “Looks like there was meant to be a Drake Verse on the new Tems song but she cut it out. What do you think after hearing this? Right decision or nah?”