Singers of The Black Eyed Peas will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro. Picture: Reuters The Black Eyed Peas have announced their plans to release tonnes of new music this decade.

The "Where Is the Love?" hitmaker and his bandmates - apl.de.ap and Taboo - teamed up with Latin star J Balvin on "Ritmo" last year, which is featured on the "Bad Boys For Life" soundtrack, and the 44-year-old producer has promised fans can not only expect their first album since 2018's "Masters of the Sun Vol. 1", but a whole bunch of other "awesome" tunes this decade.

"It's a new era.





"We are refreshing the brand so we can have lots of different perspectives and ­releases of our art, provide different music for people to live life colourfully.





"In 1998 we closed that ­decade with our first album ('Behind the Front').





"Ten years later 'I Gotta Feeling' became the biggest song for that decade.





"We ended the Teens ­making 'Ritmo', the biggest song in the Latin world.





"2020 we start a new ­decade fresh with crazy electricity ­awesome vibration and excitement."





The 'My Humps' hitmaker plans to drop more collaborations and singles in between albums, a move inspired by J.





He said: "J Balvin is like the dude.





"I learned a lot from him, mainly form how hard he works and the consistency of his art.





"J Balvin is 'on', it's like a ­radio station, he's always on.





"Musicians have cycles of putting out records but he is on permanently looking for more."





He added: "Yeah we have an album coming out this year but now I prefer to say we have a lot of releases coming out this year.





"A lot of collaborations, ­consistent quality and so yes now the Black Eyed Peas 'are on'."





