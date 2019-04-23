The cover art for The Jonas Brothers' new album, "Happiness Begins". Picture: Twitter

The Jonas Brothers have announced their comeback album, 'Happiness Begins'. The sibling trio of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have confirmed their new LP will be released on June 7 as Kevin admitted this is the album he is most "proud" of.

Sharing the album artwork on Twitter, they simply captioned it: "#HappinessBegins June 7th ... So proud of this new record and we can't wait for you guys to have these songs!! (sic)"

#HappinessBegins June 7th. So proud of this new record and we can’t wait for you guys to have these songs!! pic.twitter.com/xMzNt0D8s9 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 22, 2019

And in a post on his personal Twitter account, Kevin wrote: "#HappinessBegins June 7th ... After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we're back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we've done I'm most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you'll just have to wait a little bit longer. (sic)"

#HappinessBegins June 7th.



After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer. pic.twitter.com/nKv7ZuhrGr — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) April 22, 2019

Fans, however, were quick to point out that the album was boring, critiqued the filter and the fact that they aren't even facing the camera.

this is without a doubt the worst album cover ive seen in my life



A new Jonas Brothers album is coming June 7 https://t.co/PeQ7x4dLHJ — taylor swift’s first grammy (@anothervicee) April 22, 2019

* Jonas Brothers meeting*



Kevin: The fans are getting restless. What do we do?



Nick: Release the album cover?



Joe: And make sure they can see our butts pic.twitter.com/7uVuK8UNIk — Jonas Brothers Meme Factory (@jbmemefactory) April 22, 2019

Imagine being a JONAS BROTHER and spending -$8 on your ALBUM COVER pic.twitter.com/TkM3VFeikz — claudia (@meetballsubs) April 22, 2019

While another wrote: The Jonas Brothers have been gaybaiting us for years, but this album cover is next level

The Jonas Brothers have been gaybaiting us for years, but this album cover is next level pic.twitter.com/caw1HDLJ9q — Hugh! McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) April 22, 2019

Some were also quick to point out that Kevin was in the middle, as opposed to the regular "main attraction" Nick.

Kevin Jonas finally being in the center of an album cover like.@jonasbrothers #jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/89gw866VbV — Sandra Lopez (@sanraelizabth78) April 22, 2019



