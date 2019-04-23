The cover art for The Jonas Brothers' new album, "Happiness Begins". Picture: Twitter

The Jonas Brothers have announced their comeback album, 'Happiness Begins'.

The sibling trio of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have confirmed their new LP will be released on June 7 as Kevin admitted this is the album he is most "proud" of.

Sharing the album artwork on Twitter, they simply captioned it: "#HappinessBegins June 7th ... So proud of this new record and we can't wait for you guys to have these songs!! (sic)"

And in a post on his personal Twitter account, Kevin wrote: "#HappinessBegins June 7th ... After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we're back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we've done I'm most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you'll just have to wait a little bit longer. (sic)"

Fans, however, were quick to point out that the album was boring, critiqued the filter and the fact that they aren't even facing the camera. 

While another wrote: The Jonas Brothers have been gaybaiting us for years, but this album cover is next level

Some were also quick to point out that Kevin was in the middle, as opposed to the regular "main attraction" Nick.