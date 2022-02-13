The music in 'Euphoria' as much a character as the cast

“Euphoria”, which streams on Showmax in South Africa, has become another hit show for HBO and has gained the type of viewership and online attention we experienced last during the “Game of Thrones” frenzy a few years ago. The show has been lauded for its spectator cinematography and compelling storytelling but a part of the show that doesn’t get the most is the music.

When it comes to creating a memorable series the music score and music used can be just as important as the acting and directing. Think of how “Grey’s Anatomy” put artists on the map at its peak, with songs often used as the emotional apex of the show. I still remember Izzie (Katherine Heigl) in that purple dress after Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) died with “Chasing Cars” playing as she went into mourning.

While Issa Rae’s “Insecure” didn’t use music as emotional points in the show, they were still able to use music to create a mood and vibe that very few other shows could do. And the show turned out to be a vehicle for new artists who got their music exposed to a wider audience. “Euphoria” uses music in the show to hint subtly at the thought processes of the characters, and, with a large music licensing budget, what has been separating this show from its predecessors is Labrinth. While the creator of the show Sam Levinson was creating the show he reached out to Labrinth through Adam Leber who was both his good friend and the singer’s manager.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the “Love Goes” hitmaker explained how Adam played Sam some of his music and the rest is history. From the moment “Forever” played in the pilot episode the world of “Euphoria” gained an unexpected new layer that no one saw coming. Labrinth’s psychedelic sounds, transcendent voice and futurist yet current production perfectly echo the show and his songs on the show perfectly hit the exact mood needed for a scene. There’s just something about his music and world of “Euphoria” that creates such synergy that it’s hard to even imagine the show without it.

“All For Us” specifically has become the unofficial theme song for this since all the magic of what Labrinth created for the show up until that point collides in the song. It’s haunting, a bit unsettling yet catchy with the choir in the background. Zendaya’s added her vocals to the song also gives the song something special that’s missing for the solo version. The lyrics also give us a great overall theme of the overall show specifically hook that says “I'm taking it all for us, all. Doing it all for love.” And the conclusion of the first season with the song was pure magic. The second season has been no different with Labrinth again being entrusted with the show’s soundtrack.

And he’s delivering yet again. This time he roped in James Blake for the song “Pick Me Up”, who’s also can write and produce music that feels otherworldly. Many times forgoing traditional songwriting conventions along with a voice that can only be described as transcendental. The “Formula” producer appeared on screen during a hallucination sequence in a church by Rue, played by Zendaya, where he sang “I’m Tired” live on set.

While the subsequent imagery of Rue alone swaying alone while high on drugs was very disturbing. The actual hallucination gave so much insight into why Rue is struggling with addiction. And when you add the lyrics of “I’m Tired” - Hey Lord, you know I'm tired of tears. Hey Lord, just cut me loose – on top of Labrinth’s haunting production and ethereal vocal performance it adds a texture and mood to an already heady scene. Which not only gives the perfect picture of Rue’s headspace but garner’s a physical reaction to what is being seen on the screen. This is the magic of the music in “Euphoria”. Very few shows take the time to produce the calibre of original music alongside licensed songs that is good on their own.

But intertwined in the fabric of the show it only enhances what’s being shown on screen. That scene with Rue could have easily been done with some licensed music with a similar vibe, but to have the very important character moment with an original song that so succinctly encapsulates all of her feelings takes it to a whole new level. Labrinth’s touch is something that is a key reason for the show resonating with audiences specifically the Gen Z and millennial demographic.