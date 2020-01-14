The Pussycat Dolls to shoot comeback video this week









Band members Carmit Bachar, from left, Kimberley Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger and Jessica Sutta, of the Pussycat Dolls, pose for portraits at a central London hotel, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, following an interview with the Associated Press, before they reunite for The X Factor: Celebrity final. Picture: AP Ashley Roberts has revealed that The Pussycat Dolls are filming the video for their comeback single "React" in Los Angeles this week.

The "Don't Cha" hitmakers - Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Kimberly Wyatt - have reunited after 10 years apart for a tour and new music and the girls are going to be shooting their much-anticipated new promo in the coming days.

Speaking on UK radio show Heart Breakfast - on which she is part of the presenting team - Ashley said: "I've got some exciting Pussycat Doll news guys. A little world exclusive here. So I'm off to LA. I'm off to LA right now after radio. I've gotta go shoot a music video for our single 'React' which is very exciting."





Ashley, 38, has also spilled that the video is partly inspired by the raunchy performance The Pussycat Dolls gave on the final of "The X Factor: Celebrity" - on which Nicole was a judge - in the UK in November.





She added: "At the end of 'The X Factor' performance we kind of gave a little tease of the single - the fans, everybody got really excited about it so we've decided to release it. The video is going to have a little splash of water like we had in 'The X Factor', that's all I can give you about that ... It's very exciting stuff."





Excitement around the group's comeback single is increasing as a demo of 'React' has leaked online.





The early version of the track features Nicole on lead vocals and the lyrics are about a turbulent relationship with a boyfriend.





The 41-year-old vocalist - who is dating former professional rugby player Thom Evans, whom she met when he was a member of pop trio Try Star who competed on 'The X Factor: Celebrity' - sings in the chorus: "Every time I leave, you pull me closer, I hang up the phone, you call me back.



