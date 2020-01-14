Ashley Roberts has revealed that The Pussycat Dolls are filming the video for their comeback single "React" in Los Angeles this week.
The "Don't Cha" hitmakers - Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Kimberly Wyatt - have reunited after 10 years apart for a tour and new music and the girls are going to be shooting their much-anticipated new promo in the coming days.
Speaking on UK radio show Heart Breakfast - on which she is part of the presenting team - Ashley said: "I've got some exciting Pussycat Doll news guys. A little world exclusive here. So I'm off to LA. I'm off to LA right now after radio. I've gotta go shoot a music video for our single 'React' which is very exciting."