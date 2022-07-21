The Weeknd concert-goer dies after falling 12 metres from escalator

A man died after falling 12 metres from an escalator while attending the opening night of rapper The Weeknd’s 2022 tour in the US. Police have confirmed that the victim, Hugo Sanchez Marquez, 32, was sitting on an escalator rail shortly after the concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, when he fell and suffered major head trauma,“ reported Daily Mirror.

Story continues below Advertisement

Marquez was rushed to hospital after the incident, where he was pronounced dead just after midnight. The incident is being investigated by police but is believed to have been accidental. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that no foul play was suspected. Jammal Ransom, Marquez's friend, told news channel, ABC 6: "Hugo was an awesome person. He loved to travel. He was a good friend."

Marquez worked as a paralegal at The Rothenberg Law Firm, a personal injury firm with offices in Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York. Rapper, The Weeknd has not yet publicly addressed the tragic incident, as his “The After Hours til Dawn” tour continued in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last Saturday. Following the concert he wrote on his Instagram page: "Philadelphia … we finally did it. thank you for helping me ring in the tour."

Story continues below Advertisement

He added: "last night was emotional for all of us. i could feel every single one of you. next stop NEW YORK!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) The tour is supporting The Weeknd's 2020 album “After Hours” and 2022's “Dawn FM”. The tour was postponed twice due to the pandemic.