She is best known as Kate Pearson from the hit TV show, "This is Us," but actress, Chrissy Metz, is far more than that. On the show, her career includes cabaret and impersonating singers like Adele for corporate functions.
But now, it looks like she may actually have a career in music, if she wants it.
Metz recorded the song, called "I’m Standing With You," for the soundtrack. And over the weekend, she got to perform it at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. She was joined on stage by Carrie Underwood and other stars.
"Breakthrough" opens in South African cinemas this Friday.
You can stream and download the official soundtrack to @breakthroughmovie now! Featuring new music from @carrieunderwood, @dariusrucker, @laurenalaina, @mickeyguyton, @maddieandtae , @adamhambrick, @philwickham and more! Available everywhere now ❤️
