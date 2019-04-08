Carrie Underwood, left, and Chrissy Metz perform "I'm Standing with You" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

She is best known as Kate Pearson from the hit TV show, "This is Us," but actress, Chrissy Metz, is far more than that. On the show, her career includes cabaret and impersonating singers like Adele for corporate functions.

But now, it looks like she may actually have a career in music, if she wants it.