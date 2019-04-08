Carrie Underwood, left, and Chrissy Metz perform "I'm Standing with You" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

She is best known as Kate Pearson from the hit TV show, "This is Us," but actress, Chrissy Metz, is far more than that. On the show, her career includes cabaret and impersonating singers like Adele for corporate functions.

But now, it looks like she may actually have a career in music, if she wants it.

Over the weekend, Metz debuted a song she performs on the "Breakthrough" soundtrack. Metz stars in "Breakthrough," a film about a mother who will stop at nothing to have her son well again after he has a tragic accident.

Metz recorded the song, called "I’m Standing With You," for the soundtrack. And over the weekend, she got to perform it at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. She was joined on stage by Carrie Underwood and other stars.

"Breakthrough" opens in South African cinemas this Friday.