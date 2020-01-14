"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz has signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville after her song "I'm Standing With You" was nominated for an Oscar.
The 39-year-old actress' "lifelong dream" is coming true as she prepares to record her debut country album and work with label president Cindy Mabe.
Announcing the news, Chrissy said in a statement: "To say I am excited to fulfil a lifelong dream is an understatement. Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!"