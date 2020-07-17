Tina Turner drops 'What’s Love Got To Do With It' remix featuring DJ Kygo

Tina Turner makes a major come back with the remix old of the old-time favourite hit, “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, featuring Norwegian DJ Kygo. The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll returns to the music scene after retiring just over a decade ago, and she’s in high spirits promoting the classic hit which dropped this Friday. Taking to social media this week, the 80-year old singer shared the exciting news, she wrote: “What’s Love Got To Do With It? The brand-new remix by @kygomusic is available for download." And the 28-year old singer, songwriter and record producer couldn’t contain his excitement...I mean who could blame him, a whole collaboration with a living legend is every young musician’s wildest dream come true! Sharing the exciting news on his social media pages, Kygo announced: “ (I) can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all-time favourite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

The song which premiered on YouTube several hours ago already has just under 200 thousand views and judging form the comments, fans are loving the new version of a classical jam.

Turner began her recording career in 1958 as a featured singer with his ex-husband Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm, under the name "Little Ann" on "Boxtop". She burst into the spotlight as Tina Turner in 1960 with the release of her hit single, "A Fool in Love".

It was in 1984, that the multi-award-winning singer released her fifth solo album, Private Dancer, which featured the hit song "What's Love Got to Do with It". Turner won the Grammy Award for Record Of The Year for the single, and it became her first (and only) No. 1 hit in the United States.

This is not the first time that Kygo is making major moves on the musical scenes. In 2019, the muso did the remix of Whitney Houston’s 1986 hit “Higher Love”.

This comes after the success of Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing” remix that Kygo did in 2013.