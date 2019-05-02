Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage. Picture: Instagram

Universal Music Group (UMG) on Thursday announced an exclusive global recording agreement with acclaimed Nigerian singer songwriter Tiwa Savage, one of Africa’s biggest stars and an artist whose success spans music, fashion, film and television. Under the agreement, her future music will be released internationally through UMG’s operations in more than 60 countries worldwide. The acclaimed singer-songwriter was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and later received a scholarship to study Professional Music at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts before embarking on a career that has seen her achieve creative success across a multitude of mediums.

2018 was her most successful year to date, which saw the singer-songwriter, philanthropist, entrepreneur and fashion icon crowned Best African Act by the MTV European Music Awards, making history as the first female to win the accolade. In the same year, she also became the first African female to sell out London’s IndigO2. In December, Tiwa was handpicked by Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin to perform alongside Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran and Jay Z live at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg to a 70,000 strong audience and millions across the globe in celebration of the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth. An accomplished live musician, she has performed around the world, including a notable performance at Jay Z’s Made In America festival in Philadelphia in 2017.

Tiwa was named one of the world’s Top 100 Inspirational Women in Fashion by Vogue US then later featured in British Vogue’s December 2018 issue as one of 10 women that are changing the face of music globally. She has released a string of singles including ‘Mr Lova Lova’ ft Duncan Mighty, ‘Diet’ and ‘Tiwa’s Vibe’ all of which hit the No. 1 spot across charts within Africa, securing her position as one of Afrobeats leading artists. A resilient force within Africa’s ever-growing entertainment industry, she has also managed to carve a career as a reputable songwriter, conquering the charts in Africa whilst balancing her roles as an entrepreneur, mentor and mother.

Throughout her career, Savage has been active in her philanthropic endeavours, supporting various youth engagement organisations and breast cancer screening projects across Nigeria and further afield. Through her work with MTV’s Shuga, Savage is also keen to share further knowledge of HIV/ AIDS prevention and awareness within the continent. One of Africa’s most followed women on social media, Savage was the first African female to represent Pepsi as an ambassador and represents leading global brands including Nike, MegaGrowth Hair, MTN and Star Beer.

Throughout summer 2019, Tiwa will play a string of international festivals including the UK’s Wireless Festival, Afropunk in Paris and Oh My! Festival in Amsterdam.

Tiwa Savage said, "My biggest goal is to make Africa proud. I’m so excited for this moment and I’m thankful to Sir Lucian Grainge and my new UMG family for their belief in my dreams. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career and I’m more ready than I have ever been."