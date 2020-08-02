Toni Braxton to release 10th album in August

Toni Braxton will release her 10th album in August, her first record with new label Island Records. The 52-year-old singer's “Spell My Name” will drop on August 28 through Island Records and she has just released new single 'Dance' from the record. This will be Toni's first new full-length since 2018's “Sex & Cigarettes”. Back in April, Toni released new single “Do It” and revealed that she had signed to Island Records, following the end of her contract with Def Jam. In the track, Toni sings about weighing up leaving a relationship that is no longer serving her.

She belts out: "If you take him back, it's gon' be the same/ Just do what you need to do, do what you need to do ...

"Just do it, do it, do it/ Do it, do it, yeah, yeah/ Do what you need to do, do what you need to do."

In a statement, she said: "We have all been through situations like this when there is really nothing more to say.

"You know he's not right and you just need to do what you need to do. "There is also an element of hope in the song that after you do what you need to do, things will get better."

The multi Grammy-winner also advised her fans to consider putting their hearts into quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, to "examine what it really needs".

She added: "During these unprecedented times, make the most of your time indoors with some self-reflection.

"Now might be a good time to quarantine your heart as well in order to examine what it really needs."