Pink performs onstage at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The BRIT Awards took place at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday.  The night belonged to the stars, who really put on an award-worthy show.

Here are some of the highlights:



British Video Artist of the Year winners, Little Mix, perform "Woman Like Me" with Ms Banks.

British Male Solo Artist of the Year, George Ezra, performs "Shotgun".

Album of the Year winners, The 1975 perform their hit "Sincerity is Scary".


Outstanding Contribution winner, P!nk performs a medley.

International Group of The Year winners The Carters' tribute to Duchess Meghan


Hugh Jackman's "Greatest Showman" performance


Jess Glynne performing his song "Thursday".

Dua Lipa performs her award-winning single, "One Kiss"


British Female Solo Artist of the Year, Jorja Smith, performs "Don't Watch Me Cry".