The BRIT Awards took place at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday. The night belonged to the stars, who really put on an award-worthy show.
Here are some of the highlights:
British Video Artist of the Year winners, Little Mix, perform "Woman Like Me" with Ms Banks.
Album of the Year winners, The 1975 perform their hit "Sincerity is Scary".
The 1975 performing "Sincerity is Scary" at the #BRITS2019 pic.twitter.com/YcEmAelKbP— max chadwick (@maxcdesign) February 20, 2019
Outstanding Contribution winner, P!nk performs a medley.
International Group of The Year winners The Carters' tribute to Duchess Meghan
Beyoncé and JAY-Z accept their #BRITS2019 award in front of a painting of Meghan Markle. 😭pic.twitter.com/ynQMpyVW5E— Okayplayer (@okayplayer) February 20, 2019
Hugh Jackman's "Greatest Showman" performance
IT WAS SO PERFECT I LOVE THE GREATEST SHOWMAN SO MUCH #BRITS2019 pic.twitter.com/zr7cvPYnjc— le (@buffayard) February 20, 2019
Jess Glynne performing his song "Thursday".
Dua Lipa performs her award-winning single, "One Kiss"
She did that 💪🏻 @DUALIPA #BRITS2019 #BRITSAWARDS2019 pic.twitter.com/zheVbwegZc— shut up ,its DUA LIPA (@gamzelovesdua) February 20, 2019
British Female Solo Artist of the Year, Jorja Smith, performs "Don't Watch Me Cry".