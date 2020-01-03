Travis Scott performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field on October 12, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, and Frank Ocean are to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next year, with the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Big Sean, Charli XCX, Lana Del Rey, and FKA Twigs also set to perform at the event. The music festival's bosses have confirmed the full line-up for the spectacle, which will take place across back-to-back weekends on April 10th to the 12th, and 17th to the 19th 2020 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Rage will headline the event on Friday 10th and 17th, with Calvin Harris, Big Sean, Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX, and Rex Orange County also on the bill for those days.

Travis will be the main act on the two Saturdays, April 11th and 18th, after the likes of Disclosure, Thom Yorke, Danny Elfman, Black Coffee, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hot Chip, and 21 Savage have all performed.

And Frank will close the first and second weekends of the festival on Sunday April 12th and 19th.