Normani. Picture: Instagram
Normani. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps confused as Normani asks who she should collab with on debut album

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 15m ago

Former Fifth Harmony member Normani’s question about features on her debut album has left tweeps confused.

Last week, the “Motivation” singer hinted that she has a song on the way with singer-songwriter The-Dream which gave hope to many of her fans.

Since she has not released any new solo music since 2019, only releasing “Diamonds” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 as part of the “Birds of Prey” soundtrack. Which garnered a lukewarm reaction.

Fans have been patiently waiting for an update from the “Dancing With A Stranger” singer since she’s been mostly mum about the upcoming project except for a few Instagram pictures of her in the studio.

On Friday, Nomani asked her fans and the Twitterverse who they want her to collaborate with on the album.

Many Twitter users gave numerous suggestions.

“ARIANA OR DOJA PLS,” said @GoldenPIatano.

“Ariana, chloe and halle, nicki,” commented @yooabratz.

“I would want to hear a trio collab with @sza and @rinasawayama!” said @ManOverMatter_.

However, there were also tweets sharing their frustrations about it still being in recording phase since she’s been working on the album for close to 3 years.

“At this point, I just want to hear you feat an album!!!!” said American actress @JackeeHarry.

“You and the microphone,” commented @jadonstronge.

“We just want the album chile,” commented @wandileSithole6.

“We just want you to drop your damn album already sis,” said @xmanivibez.

“coming in 2025,” commented @lelowhatsgood.

“How are we still here,” said KFM presenter @sboshmafu.

“So basically, the album ain't done?!?!” commented @the_rotimi.

“You and a release date.” said @Jali_Heir.

Normani is yet give any information about the album or release a lead single.

