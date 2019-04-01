Rapper Nipsey Hussle (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

On Monday, April 1, the world woke up to the devastating news of Grammy-award nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle’s death. The hip hop star was reportedly gunned down outside his Los Angeles clothing store on Sunday night.

While fans are still reeling in shock of the rapper’s tragic death many theories surrounding his death started emerging on social media.

Some suggested the shootout was gang-related following Nipsey’s last tweet, which was shortly before his death, he wrote, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

Others, including local rappers Cassper Nyovest and L' Tido suggested Nipsey's death was out of pure jealousy.

"Rappers always getting killed in they own hood. It be your own people that don’t wanna see your shine. We are our own worst enemy SMFH!!!!! 💔💔💔 R.I.P nipsey," tweeted L' Tido.

"Carpo used to tell me shit for not being fond of going home until Carpo almost got stabbed in Maftown taking a nap in the car. He called and said "Dawg you were right, this shit is scary". It be your very own people that are bothered the most about your success. Its sooooo sick," added Cassper.

Or was it his efforts to break economical barriers.

Another theory that has been making rounds on Twitter is that the rapper was killed because he was working on airing Dr Sebi's documentary about curing AIDS. Dr Sebi, who died in 2016 declared he cured 13 of his patients suffering from for AIDS.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing in south Los Angeles.

Lt Chris Ramierez of the Los Angeles Police Department told media at the scene of the shooting that they were looking for a black male suspect



