Twitter reacts to Toni Braxton's favourite South African artist being Nigerian

Twitter reacts to Toni Braxton's favourite South African artist is Nigerian. Grammy award-winning singer Toni Braxton says she’s had her best concert in South Africa and she got tweeps confused when she mentioned a Nigerian singer BOJ as her favourite South African artist. In November, Braxton graced Mzansi with her presence in Joburg and Cape Town during her As Long As I Live tour, taking fans down memory lane with some of her hit songs. The grand event was to commemorate her 25th anniversary in the music industry. During a two-hour Q&A with her fans on Twitter, on Wednesday, the US singer was asked about her best concerts, and she said: “Ooh. South Africa and Australia at the Opera House.” Ooh. South Africa and Australia at the Opera House. #asktoni https://t.co/E1ToCb0jTd — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) September 2, 2020 Another fan asked the muso which South African artists she would like to collaborate with, hinting at Mzansi’s leading vocalist and songbird Kelly Khumalo.

But Braxton’s response was unexpected, sending SA Twitter into a frenzy. She said: ”Absolutely!!! My favourite is BOJ! He has a song called Magic #asktoni”

Absolutely!!! Love 🇿🇦 My favorite is BOJ! He has a song called Magic #asktoni https://t.co/g4Zvye4fL7 — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) September 2, 2020

Local DJ Lulo Cafe told Braxton that BOJ is not from Mzansi, and in her defence the American singer stated that she found out about BOJ in South Africa.

“I know!! But I found out about him when I was in SA!,” insists the singer.

I know!! But I found out about him when I was in SA! https://t.co/usUGcmIp83 — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) September 2, 2020

Tweeps are having a field day, trying to figure out who BOJ is. Below are some some of Twitter reactions:

who tf is BOJ?? pic.twitter.com/ACC0eIwnF5 — Bonginkosi Lukhele / OUR CITY💙 (@DePharmacist_) September 3, 2020

Wrong country @tonibraxton 😂😂😂😂 no BOJ in South Africa — Toni Braxton South African Fan (@ToniSouthAfrica) September 2, 2020

Who da hell is BOJ.... 😂😂😂😂😂😂Maybe she meant Black Coffee — Xolani Buthelezi (@MabeehB) September 2, 2020

In America everyone from Africa is South African - we know this! — Kels (@Kelets_o) September 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Braxton who recently released her 10th studio album, titled Spell My Name, was dubbed the coolest celeb by a fan during the Twitter Q&A session.

“Yooo, @tonibraxton been chatting with us for 2 hours straight! who does that? she is the coolest,” tweeted a fan.