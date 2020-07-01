Ty Dolla $ign recruits Kanye West, FKA twigs and more for new song

Ty Dolla $ign has announced a new major collaboration featuring Kanye West, FKA twigs and Skrillex. The star-studded track - which also features experimental artist Serpentwithfeet - will drop at 5pm BST/9am PT. The latter previously teamed up with Ty on the 2019 track "Receipts". The 35-year-old rapper shared an animated clip of his collaborators on social media, along with a two-second teaser of the song. He simply captioned the post on Twitter: "TOMORROW 9AM PT

PRE-$AVE NOW:

https://dollasign.lnk.to/EgoDeath (sic)"

The new track comes hot off the heels of Kanye making a triumphant return with his latest single, "Wash Us in the Blood", on Tuesday.

The Travis Scott-featuring track - which was accompanied with a powerful music video featuring Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian West's daughter North, seven, and footage from the Black Lives Matter protests - features on the hip-hop legend's upcoming 10th studio album "God's Country".

Since his 2017 LP "Beach House 3", Ty has appeared on songs with the likes of J. Cole, Lykke Li, James Arthur, Mahalia, and many more.

The rapper also featured on 'Fair Chance' on Thundercat's record, 'It Is What It Is', a tribute to late rapper Mac Miller.

Meanwhile, in April, Ty - whose real name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr. - teased an unreleased song featuring a posthumous appearance from the late rapper Nipsey Hussle and Cardi B.

The hip hop star was on Instagram Live with fellow rapper YG when he aired the track on the one-year anniversary of Nipsey's tragic passing.

He also posted a tribute on his profile and shared a clip of the pair on stage together.

He captioned the post: "Long live the great @Nipseyhussle this sh*t still feel like yesterday. Love you foo (sic)", and added the heart emoji.

The "Racks In The Middle" star was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles last year.