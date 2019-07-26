Victoria Beckham steps out in a pretty pink summer dress and high heels on her way to the Forbes Women's Summit at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Victoria Beckham reportedly told Mel B's mother that she wants to reunite with the Spice Girls at Glastonbury next year. Although the 45-year-old fashion designer did not join her bandmates for the 2019 'Spice World' tour, she is reportedly keen to join them for a headlining performance at the Glastonbury music festival next year.

Mel told Mo Gilligan on "The Lateish Show": "Funnily enough, my mum was at her mum's summer party and Victoria was there, and she did actually mention to my mum that she'd love to do Glastonbury for their 50th next year.

"It's not just me saying it, she actually did say that to my mum."

Mel has, 44, has previously insisted that she and bandmates Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner want to reunite again as soon as possible and cited Glastonbury as the perfect place.

She said: "You know what, it just happens to be Glastonbury's 50th anniversary next year. I think that'd be a really good thing to do.

"And the girls are going to kill me for saying it but I don't care. we owe it to our fans and ourselves. We are gonna do more and I don't care what anyone says."

And Mel C, 45, is also enthusiastic about a new tour.

She said: "We'd love to. We're constantly discussing different ways in which we can do that. But I think for us right now, the big thing is we don't want it to end.

"We've had an incredible run here in the UK. We'd really like to get further afield. We've had so many fans that have visited us from all over the world. People have come from New Zealand, North America, South America, everywhere.

"I think we'd really like to take it out to the fans that haven't been able to travel but have supported us all these years. So that would be the immediate thing. But yeah, the legacy is important, and of course, we'd like that to live on. There are things in the pipeline, but it's all a little bit early days for that."