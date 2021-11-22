Wale announces he’s on the lookout for new management

Platinum-selling rapper Wale this weekend announced that he was in search of new management. The “Lotus Flower Bomb” rapper made the announcement on his Twitter account, where he is typically very active.

He wrote: "Okay. Finally time to find new management. With all due respect, my time with this team has officially come to and end. More information soon …“ Ok . Finally time to find new management . With all due respect my time wit this team has officially come to and end . More information soon.. 🙏🏿 — Wale (@Wale) November 20, 2021 He went on to insinuate that his previous team didn't believe in his ideas and that he'd share more details on the split in due course. "Y’all got to find a team that believe in your ideas. People who will fight for your well-being.

“So much I want to say but I’ll wait till I have the proper platform so we’re super clear on what’s been going on the past year and a half." Y’all got to find a team that believe in your ideas . People who will fight for your well being . So much I want to say but I’ll wait till I have the proper platform so we super clear on what’s been goin on THE PAST YEAR AND A HALF. — Wale (@Wale) November 20, 2021 Just last week, in a since deleted Tweet, Wale criticised his team for their alleged mishandling of his “Under A Blue Moon” tour. "I’m at a dead end wit this ’team’ ... if it wasn’t for my fans, man. The bar has been bare minimum and they daring me to speak on it cuz they know I be sick of the narratives."

After a relatively muted past few years, Wale has had an eventful 2021. Just last month he released his seventh studio album, “Folarin II”, through Maybach Music Group and Warner Records. The follow-up to 2012's impressive “Folarin”, the new album features several A-list guest appearances including Rick Ross, Chris Brown, J Cole, Jamie Foxx, and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men.