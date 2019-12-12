A$AP Rocky wanted to "spread love and have fun" on his return to Sweden as he took to the stage in Stockholm on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old rapper spent a month in jail in Stockholm over the summer when he was arrested following a street altercation, and was later found guilty of assault alongside his co-defendants Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, but after leaving the country in August, he vowed to return and made a pointed statement with his stage setting when the curtain rose at the city's Ericsson Globe Arena on Wednesday.
Rocky had a giant metal cage, which looked like a prison cell, with male dancers trapped inside, and they attempted to break free as soon as the rapper broke into song. He later joined them inside the cage for a rendition of "Babushka Boi".
Despite the star's insistence he was there to "spread love and have fun" and not discuss his treatment at the hands of Swedish authorities, the show still included a number of references to the incident, including a simulated arrest.