Ariana Grande is the gift that keeps on giving, and her latest offering, "7 Rings," is sure to be another hit. Drawing from the musical classic 1959 film, "The Sound of Music"'s "My Favourite Things" song, "7 Rings" is about Grande living her best life on her own terms.

In the three minute video, Grande flexes her body all over the kitchen as she throws a wild house party. Grande recently revealed in a December 2018 interview with Billboard that the inspiration behind the song stems from a drunken day out with her friends.

“It was a... challenging fall day in New York,” she begins, cracking up. "Me and my friends went to Tiffany’s together, just because we needed some retail therapy. You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring," she said.

Five hours after premiering her hot new single, the "7 Rings" music video racked up over three million views.

Fans also took to social media to express the appreciation for 25-year-old singer's music.

This might be my fav Ariana song released yet. she really doesn’t stop does she... she’s that bitch 👏🏼#7rings — NIKI (@nikidemar) January 18, 2019

2018 was @ArianaGrande 's year. And it doesn't look like she's gonna stop. This new song is a bopppppp — Dee Kosh (@TheDeeKosh) January 18, 2019

Bringing this video of ariana rapping big sean's verse in alaylm bcs it slaps #7Rings pic.twitter.com/dPkLYByBnA — kay | 7 💍s out now (@cyphersoty) January 18, 2019

While others joked about how "7 Rings" reminded them about their bank balances.

Ariana: "I see it , I want it."



me with 5$ on my bank account: "I GOT IT"#7Rings pic.twitter.com/PhKDm8P5DO — a boy has no name (@birthinreverse9) January 18, 2019

listening to 7 rings while having $13.67 in my bank account #7Rings pic.twitter.com/gq8CcHI2Mc — 「dani™」 (@monostalgics) January 18, 2019

My $0.97 in my bank account watching me sing along to #7Rings pic.twitter.com/zjXh59bdvP — Jammy (@boisizzle) January 18, 2019

"7 Rings" comes hot on the heels of "Thank U, Next" and "Imagine," which were released in November and December 2018.







