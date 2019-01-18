Ariana Grande. Picture: Screengab/YouTube

Ariana Grande is the gift that keeps on giving, and her latest offering, "7 Rings," is sure to be another hit.

Drawing from the musical classic 1959 film, "The Sound of Music"'s "My Favourite Things" song, "7 Rings" is about Grande living her best life on her own terms.

In the three minute video, Grande flexes her body all over the kitchen as she throws a wild house party. Grande recently revealed in a December 2018 interview with Billboard that the inspiration behind the song stems from a drunken day out with her friends. 

“It was a... challenging fall day in New York,” she begins, cracking up. "Me and my friends went to Tiffany’s together, just because we needed some retail therapy. You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring," she said.

Five hours after premiering her hot new single, the "7 Rings" music video racked up over three million views. 

Fans also took to social media to express the appreciation for 25-year-old singer's music.

While others joked about how "7 Rings" reminded them about their bank balances.

"7 Rings" comes hot on the heels of "Thank U, Next" and "Imagine," which were released in November and December 2018.


 