Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande will release new song "Boyfriend" on Friday, her latest track with production duo Social House.



The 26-year-old pop superstar surprised fans by releasing a brief clip on Instagram of her upcoming single produced by the duo - comprised of Michael Foster and Charles Anderson - who previously worked on "7 rings" and album title track "thank u, next" from Ariana's latest LP, as well as her most recent collaboration with Victoria Monet, "Monopoly".





"Boyfriend" will be released on Friday, and the music video for the song has been directed by Hannah Lux Davis - who has worked on promos for the likes of Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and Drake in the past.





Social House also tapped the "No Tears Left To Cry" hitmaker for their song "Haunt You", for which she supplied backing vocals.





Speaking previously about the meaning behind the latter track, the pair said: "It's probably our most meaningful song.





"We themed our EP and our album off a relationship and it has a hint of the issues that go on in the relationship like sometimes your insecurities ... how you may have something beautiful and this amazing thing or person that you love but sometimes you feel insecure because you might not be good enough, you might want to be better for them."





Ariana is no stranger to talking about relationships in her lyrics, as "thank u, next" name drops a number of the singer's exes, including late rapper Mac Miller and ex-fiance Pete Davidson.





Meanwhile, the "Dangerous Woman" singer, who is currently on her "Sweetener World Tour", finally got her Grammy Award - five months late.





Ariana scooped the Best Pop Vocal Album for her LP "Sweetener" back in February, but she was unable to collect the gong in person because she pulled out of her scheduled performance when she clashed with the Recording Academy's executive producer Ken Ehrlich just hours before.





Taking to her Instagram account, Ariana uploaded a photograph of her shiny trophy and wrote: "really glad i checked the mail (sic)."





The star's manager Scooter Braun also celebrated the arrival of the trophy on his social networking sites by praising her as "an icon living".



