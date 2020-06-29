WATCH: BET Awards brings some of the best performances

The 2020 BET Awards took place virtually and was the first major awards show to take their ceremony to a digital place.

Taking place on Sunday, the BET Awards saw stellar pre-recorded performances from the likes of DaBaby & Roddy Ricch, Chloe X Halle, Karen Clark-Sheard and Kierra Sheard, Megan Thee Stallion and Summer Walker.

Public Enemy opened the event with their 1989 hip hop classic "Fight the Power", and they added new lyrics to the tune to include mentions of recent events, with the help of Nas, Rapsody, YG, the Roots' Black Thought and Questlove.

The song was also accompanied by footage from Black Lives Matter protests.