In this video grab issued Sunday, June 28, 2020, by BET, Megan Thee Stallion, centre, performs during the BET Awards. Picture: BET via AP.
WATCH: BET Awards brings some of the best performances

The 2020 BET Awards took place virtually and was the first major awards show to take their ceremony to a digital place. 

Taking place on Sunday, the BET Awards saw stellar pre-recorded performances from the likes of DaBaby & Roddy Ricch, Chloe X Halle, Karen Clark-Sheard and Kierra Sheard, Megan Thee Stallion and Summer Walker. 

Public Enemy opened the event with their 1989 hip hop classic "Fight the Power", and they added new lyrics to the tune to include mentions of recent events, with the help of Nas, Rapsody, YG, the Roots' Black Thought and Questlove.

The song was also accompanied by footage from Black Lives Matter protests.

DaBaby also went the Black Lives Matter route with a George Floyd-inspired performance with Roddy Ricch of their song "Rockstar".

Chloe X Halle once again delivered a haunting performance of their new single "Forgive Me" and their catchy song "Do It".

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper did a "Mad Max"-inspired performance of "Girls In The Hood" and the "Savage" remix. 

Summer Walker seemed right at home with the intimate setting of her performance of "Session 32" and was joined by Usher for "Come Thru" and "You Make Me Wanna".

Karen Clark-Sheard and Kierra Sheard brought the Holy Spirit as they closed the show with a performance of "Something Has to Break". 

BET Awards 2020 winners list:

Video of the year: DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, "Higher"

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Chris Brown

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: DaBaby

Best New Artist: Roddy Ricch

Best Group: Migos

Best Collaboration: Chris Brown featuring Drake, "No Guidance"

Album of the Year: Roddy Ricch, "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial"

Humanitarian Award: Beyoncé

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me"

Best Actress: Issa Rae

Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan

Best Movie: "Queen & Slim"

Youngstars Award: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year: LeBron James

BET HER Award: Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN, "Brown Skin Girl"

Video Director of the Year: Teyana Taylor

Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

