WATCH: BET Awards brings some of the best performances
The 2020 BET Awards took place virtually and was the first major awards show to take their ceremony to a digital place.
Taking place on Sunday, the BET Awards saw stellar pre-recorded performances from the likes of DaBaby & Roddy Ricch, Chloe X Halle, Karen Clark-Sheard and Kierra Sheard, Megan Thee Stallion and Summer Walker.
Public Enemy opened the event with their 1989 hip hop classic "Fight the Power", and they added new lyrics to the tune to include mentions of recent events, with the help of Nas, Rapsody, YG, the Roots' Black Thought and Questlove.
The song was also accompanied by footage from Black Lives Matter protests.
DaBaby also went the Black Lives Matter route with a George Floyd-inspired performance with Roddy Ricch of their song "Rockstar".
DaBaby n Roddy SNAPPED performing Rockstar at da BET awards 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/QQaqi651MV— BLACK SPORTSCENTER (@VersaceBoyEnt) June 29, 2020
Chloe X Halle once again delivered a haunting performance of their new single "Forgive Me" and their catchy song "Do It".
Chloe x Halle perform “Forgive Me” and “Do It” for the #BETAwards. pic.twitter.com/tPVUmRS65z— Chloe x Halle Updates (@cxhupdates) June 29, 2020
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper did a "Mad Max"-inspired performance of "Girls In The Hood" and the "Savage" remix.
Megan Thee Stallion performs 'Girls in the Hood’ and ‘Savage’ at #BETAwards— Jay (@JaylinJDN) June 29, 2020
pic.twitter.com/oaMmx80dbx
Summer Walker seemed right at home with the intimate setting of her performance of "Session 32" and was joined by Usher for "Come Thru" and "You Make Me Wanna".
.@iamSummerWalker and @Usher bring all the R&B vides with their performances of ‘Session 32’, ‘Come Thru’, and ‘You Make Me Wanna’! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/MQvUUJ1jVr— BET (@BET) June 29, 2020
Karen Clark-Sheard and Kierra Sheard brought the Holy Spirit as they closed the show with a performance of "Something Has to Break".
KIERRA AND KAREN. That’s the tweet. 🔥🙌🏾 MY GOD! #BETAwards #BETAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/3LS7Vhk2rN— JayIntuitive (@JKIRKLANDD) June 29, 2020
BET Awards 2020 winners list:
Video of the year: DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, "Higher"
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Lizzo
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Chris Brown
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: DaBaby
Best New Artist: Roddy Ricch
Best Group: Migos
Best Collaboration: Chris Brown featuring Drake, "No Guidance"
Album of the Year: Roddy Ricch, "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial"
Humanitarian Award: Beyoncé
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me"
Best Actress: Issa Rae
Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan
Best Movie: "Queen & Slim"
Youngstars Award: Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year: LeBron James
BET HER Award: Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN, "Brown Skin Girl"
Video Director of the Year: Teyana Taylor
Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)