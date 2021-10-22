WATCH: Beyoncé teases new song 'Be Alive' in 'King Richard' trailer

Beyoncé has shared a glimpse of her new song titled “Be Alive” featured in the new trailer for “King Richard”, starring Will Smith. The biopic is based on the rise of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams from the perspective of their father, Richard (played by Smith).

Smith plays Richard Williams, the ultra-ambitious and inspirational father to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play the two young tennis prodigies while Aunjanue Ellis stars as Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. Richard, who had no tennis background, overcame tremendous hardship, scepticism, and his own troubled past to raise two of the game’s greatest players.

When his daughters were around the age of 4, Richard Williams drew up a 78-page plan for their professional tennis careers. He began giving them tennis lessons and the girls learned the game on cracked, weedy public courts in Compton, California, reportedly after their father brawled with young toughs who were not fans of the sport and would not make way. The Williams sisters went on to become two of the greatest players in tennis history.