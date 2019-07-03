Britney Spears. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Britney Spears has "weak eyes, stress, asthma and headaches". The 37-year-old singer opened up about her ailments and weight loss plan, and shared a chart on social media detailing the food she eats to help with her own regime.

She wrote on Instagram: "I have weak eyes and stress and asthma and headaches.

"So this chart has helped me so much with those problems .... and my weight !!! Whoop whoop.

"As a mother of pearl would say ... it works well for children too."

The chart recommends apple, cucumber, kale, ginger and celery to help with regular headaches, while the stress remedy is banana, strawberry and pear.

For asthmatics, the advice is to eat carrots, spinach, apple, garlic and lemon.

Also included is a hangover cure - apple, carrot, beet and lemon - and carrot and celery to help with eyes.

Britney revealed she's also switched up her diet to keep up with her weight loss.

She said: "I just lost the 4lbs that I've been wanting to lose, but now these are the fruits and vegetables that I eat to keep it all off."

Last month, the 'Toxic' hitmaker opened up about her health regime and revealed while she struggles with the "repetition" of a workout, she was keen to stick with it.

Sharing a snap at the time, she wrote: "I've been working really hard to loose weight .... and for me 3 pounds is like 7 pounds it's a lot. I don't like doing too much cardio.

"My body has muscle memory, cus I use it be gymnast and I can bulk up .... so I like isolated movement. The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I've made with all my favorite exercises.

"I usually wear headphones .... music takes me away . I know I don't look perfect here, but I'm working on it. Hopefully one day I can give my boyfriend's abs a run for their money !!!! "

