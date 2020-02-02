The group's latest single “Outro: Ego,” puts the spotlight on band member J-Hope as he reflects on his life and raps about trusting in himself. Picture: Screenshot

Cape Town - BTS gave their devoted fans another taste of what they could expect when they released the second comeback trailer for their new album on Sunday. With their album Map of the Soul: 7 to be released on February 21, the group has been breaking tradition with how Korean pop music (K-pop) acts usually promote an album/mini-album.

Excitement for the new album has been gaining momentum following the group's appearance at the Grammy's and their time on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

BTS first gave fans an idea of the album concept and message with their first comeback trailer SHADOW, featuring the band's rapper SUGA. Released on January 9, it already has over 50 million views on YouTube.

Thereafter came the art film for their single, Black Swan, which has also been viewed more than 24 million views since it was released on January 17.