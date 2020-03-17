WATCH: Cardi B's viral coronavirus video gets two remixes

Cardi B might have two more hits after her coronavirus video went viral and got remixed. The "Money Bag" rapper posted a video of her fears of the coronavirus outbreak last week that went viral. In the original video she said: "Government, let me tell y'all motherf***ers something, I don't know what the f**k this coronavirus is about. "I don't understand how that s**t was from Wuhan, China ... I ain't gonna front, a b***h is scared. I'm a little scared. "S**t got me panicking ... a lot of you motherf***ers think it's a joke, like I was thinking, right?"

Furthermore, the "Press" hitmaker even claimed she's started hoarding supplies to make sure she's prepared.

She captioned the video: "Ya keep playing I'm deadass F*** IN SCARED. I'm stocking up on food (sic)"

Now, DJ Snake and DJ iMarkkeyz have produced songs sampling the video.

The "Taki Taki" hitmaker shared a snippet of his EDM remix on Instagram while DJ iMarkkeyz also shared his trap infused remix which has landed on the iTunes charts and received a cosign from Cardi B.

Various large scale international events such as SXSW, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival Miami, Tribeca Film Festival, Coachella, RuPaul’s DragCon LA and TED 2020 that have either been cancelled as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Movie releases have also been postponed due to the outbreak, this includes "F9", "Mulan", "New Mutants", "A Quiet Place: Part II", "No Time To Die" and "Peter Rabbit 2".

And many movies also halting production due to the virus such as "Mission Impossible 7" and "The Matrix".

Video produced by Nkosazana Sithole