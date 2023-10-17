WATCH: Chris Brown does ‘Kilimanjaro’ amapiano dance as he promotes upcoming single

Chris Brown is showing no signs of slowing down after he teased yet another new single on Instagram. The single is titled ‘Sensational’ and features Nigerian afrobeats trailblazer Davido and newcomer Lojay.

The American singer-songwriter shared the news with a reel on Instagram that saw him dancing to the upcoming single alongside popular dancers Shaq Reed, Johnny Blaze and Josh Smith. “@shaqfamous_ @jblazeofficial @dancer_boysmith new music/video Friday sensational,” he posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) The routine to the dance featured some popular viral amapiano dances throughout. A dance challenge popularised by Pcee, Sgija’Disciples and Zan’Ten’s ‘Kilimanjaro’ features prominently in the routine.

Brown and Davido have collaborated on several singles over the years, including most notably ‘Blow My Mind’, ‘Shopping Spree’ and ‘Lower Body’. Earlier in the year, Brown helped promote Davido’s hit amapiano single ‘Unavailable’ featuring SA star Musa Keys when he posted himself dancing to the song on Instagram and TikTok. Last year, Brown helped propel Lojay’s breakout single ‘Monalisa’ when he delivered a standout verse on the remix.

He went on to create a memorable moment for the young star when he invited him to perform with him at London’s Wireless Festival.

Brown is set to release his upcoming eleventh studio album ‘11:11’ on November 11. ‘Sensational’ will be the album’s second single following the release of ‘Summer Too Hot’, which was released back in June. The album will feature 11 songs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial)