Ciara arrives at the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at the Avalon Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

American muso Ciara dropped the music video for her latest song "Beauty Marks" on Friday.



The video which was also directed Ciara also features never seen before footage from her wedding ceremony with Russell Wilson, as well as her giving birth to her daughter, Sienna.





The exclusive premiere of the video appeared on "The View," where Ciara was promoting the video. The 33-year-old singer was additionally surprised by her husband and kids in a Mothers' Day wishing video.









Wilson said: “Hey C, I wish I was there with you right now. I know the kids and I, we’re back here in Seattle, we just wanted to wish you a Happy Mother’s Day,” said Wilson in the video.





“There’s no one better than you, you’re the sweetest woman in the world, you truly give us love, you truly give us light, you change the world, you make the world a better place, you encourage, you inspire and I’m grateful I get to be your husband,” continued the Seahawks quarterback. "I just love you so much."









As tears filled her eyes, Ciara completely lost it when the camera panned to her kids, with son Future Jr. — whom she shares with her former partner, rapper Future — telling her, "I love you, you’re the best mom and I love you so much, wherever you go, I still love you."





Dabbing at her teary eyes, Ciara said, "God is good."





"Beauty Marks" is the title track of Ciara's seventh studio album. The album, which has had popular tracks such as "Level Up" and "Dose" was released on May 10.



