WATCH: Doja Cat and SZA drop 'Kiss Me More'

Doja Cat dropped “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, the highly anticipated first single off her new album which was written by Doja Cat, SZA, Yeti Beats, Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself and Carter Lang and produced by Yeti Beats.

Accompanied by a music video, directed by Warren Fu, which gives the first glimpse into the brand new world Doja is creating.

Last month, the “Cyber Sex” hitmaker took to the Grammy stage for a show stopping performance of her smash hit “Say So” which was highly celebrated.

She also graced the cover of V Magazine and released the music video for her viral smash “Streets” which was directed by Christian Breslauer and starred model Kofi Siroboe.

The “Boss B****” hitmaker had previously hinted at the star-studded collaborations on the record when she followed the likes of Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, French Montana, The Weeknd and Saweetie on Twitter.