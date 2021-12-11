WATCH: Drake and Kanye take turns performing each other's songs at #FreeLarryHoover concert

In a bid to free convicted drug kingpin Larry Hoover, Drake and Kanye West recently set aside their beef to co-headline a free benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday. In a three hour long performance, Kanye performed several of his biggest early hits, including "Jesus Walks", "All of the Lights", "Runaway", "Stronger" and "Gold Digger". He also performed a few of the songs from his new album, Donda.

Kanye also performed one of Drake singles, "Find Your Love" during his set. Kanye co-wrote and produced the single for Drake back in 2010. "Drake dancing to Kanye West performing "Find Your Love" #FreeLarryHoover" Drake dancing to Kanye West performing "Find Your Love" #FreeLarryHoover pic.twitter.com/7dk7xwpwPh — C Ambition (@C__Ambition) December 10, 2021 Drake returned the favour by performing one of the standout song's from Kanye's "Donda" album, "24". He also performed many of his biggest hits, including "God's Plan", "Laugh Now, Cry Later" and "Look Alive".

"Kanye West - 24 (Drake Version) #FreeLarryHoover" Kanye West - 24 (Drake Version) #FreeLarryHoover pic.twitter.com/IGsyrFw8Yf — Kontrol (@KontrolMusic) December 10, 2021 At one point, before the performance of "Father Stretch My Hands", Kanye stopped the show to boast about him and Drake's joint catalogues. "We're gonna get as many in as we can," he said. "There's like a 100 million hits between the both of us. We could have yall out here for three days, you know what I mean?"

The two artists also joined each other on stage for their performances of "Can't Tell Me Nothing", "God's Plan" and "Forever". The concert was initiated by record executive, J. Prince who reached out to the two artists for a truce last month. J. Prince has been a mentor of Drake's throughout the rapper's career. It's unclear how helpful this concert will be in freeing Hoover, who was one of the leaders Chicago gang, Gangster Disciples between 1970 and 1995.