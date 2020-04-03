WATCH: Drake drops TikTok friendly track ‘Toosie Slide’
International rap star Drake dropped his new single "Toosie Slide" on Friday and it looks like it's prime to go viral on TikTok.
The "One Dance" rapper and singer is known for jumping on trends, whether it be music genre or viral trends, and it looks like he's done it again.
Drake debuted "Toosie Slide" and the mid-tempo trap-infused rap is filled with instructions and has all to elements for it do dominate your For You page once the Tiktokers get a hold of it.
He also dropped a music video for the song demonstrating the moves which also serves as a house tour video for the "God's Plan" rapper.
Fans seem to also think that "Toosie Slide" was made specifically for TikTok as many songs have charted well after going viral on the Gen Z populated social media platform.
Drake is a genius. He knows Tik Tok is popping and everyone’s at home due to Covid-19.— 𝐻𝒶𝓃𝒶 🏀 (@HanaHerro23) April 3, 2020
*releases song and dance that will potentially blow up on TikTok. #toosieslide
Drake is smart and absolutely knows how to market his music. This mans career isn’t ever going to die pic.twitter.com/ZUvfKB1v92— Nathan (@Nath_S__) April 3, 2020
Tik tokers running to make a vid on the new drake song pic.twitter.com/W9VJtgWB82— Zulu Peter Pan ™️ (@_slwane) April 3, 2020
So drake made a song specifically for tiktok. Basically— 👑 (@KlNGDEEM) April 3, 2020
Drake said, “okay, y’all wanna make tiktok songs? BETTTT”.lol he too nice with this music sh*t 🙌🏾🔥 #ToosieSlide— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) April 3, 2020
Drake’s new single ‘Toosie slide’ got a dance to go with it, TikTok finna be all over this!#toosieslide— AJ 🦅 (@r3al__AJ) April 3, 2020
