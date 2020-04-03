EntertainmentMusicInternational
Drake. Picture: Instagram

WATCH: Drake drops TikTok friendly track ‘Toosie Slide’

International rap star Drake dropped his new single "Toosie Slide" on Friday and it looks like it's prime to go viral on TikTok. 

The "One Dance" rapper and singer is known for jumping on trends, whether it be music genre or viral trends, and it looks like he's done it again. 

Drake debuted "Toosie Slide" and the mid-tempo trap-infused rap is filled with instructions and has all to elements for it do dominate your For You page once the Tiktokers get a hold of it. 

He also dropped a music video for the song demonstrating the moves which also serves as a house tour video for the "God's Plan" rapper. 

Fans seem to also think that "Toosie Slide" was made specifically for TikTok as many songs have charted well after going viral on the Gen Z populated social media platform. 


