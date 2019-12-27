Drake didn't want to disrespect Rihanna by working with Chris Brown.
The 33-year-old rap star - who dated the Bajan beauty off-and-on from 2009 to 2016 - has admitted he has the "utmost love and respect" for Rihanna, who was physically assaulted by Chris in February 2009, and that caused him to hesitate before agreeing to work with her ex-boyfriend.
Drake - who collaborated with Chris on the track 'No Guidance' - explained: "That person that was in the middle of us is no longer a part of either of our lives currently, and I have the most utmost love and respect for her.
"I think of her as family more than anything. I actually had a moment of hesitation before because I didn't wanted her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him."