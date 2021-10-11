WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson makes rap debut

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made his rap debut on Tech N9ne’s new single, “Face Off”. The 49-year-old former wrestler appears on Tech N9ne’s new single, “Face Off”, after the rapper - who he first met on the set of “Ballers” - reached out to ask for the collaboration.

He told Variety: "I love music. Anytime in my movies when I can implement some musical elements, I always love doing that." Tech N9ne added: "The biggest star in the world said something back to me! You know what I’m sayin? I am hyped. We are all hyped!” Dwayne admitted other rapper friends have asked him to appear on their songs but he has always refused until now.

He said: "A lot of my friends who are hip hop artists - like big names - I’ve been asked a few times. But it just has to feel right. "When Tech texted me, I knew I would make this work. We’re aligned, just in terms of our work ethic and desire. “When Tech and I first met years ago on the set of ‘Ballers,’ we were talking about this idea about being the hardest worker in the room.