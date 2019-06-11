Elton John and Taron Egerton. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Sir Elton John brought out surprise guest Taron Egerton for a special rendition of 'Your Song' at the music legend's opening night of his UK leg of his farewell tour.



The 29-year-old actor - who plays Elton in the blockbuster musical - joined the 'Crocodile Rock' hitmaker for a spellbinding rendition of the 1970 hit at Hove's County Ground in East Sussex, England, on Sunday night.





Taron rocked a rainbow shirt and Elton's signature oversized spectacles, whilst the music legend himself wore a sparkly pink dressing gown and matching glasses.





Every time Taron performs 'Your Song', he is no doubt reminded on his audition for a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, when he was 19 in 2009, which saw him sing the song Elton penned with long-time songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.









The first night of Elton's farewell tour drew in a star-studded crowd, with the likes of Rag'n'Bone Man, BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball and comedians David Walliams, Alan Carr and John Bishop in attendance.





It was a special evening for Elton as some of his father Stanley Dwight's family were also there.





Elton said: "I love you all so much", before he performed 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me'.





The 72-year-old superstar played for two-and-half-hours and opened the set with 'Bennie and the Jets', before playing all the hits, including 'Tiny Dancer' and 'I'm Still Standing', and ended with an emotional rendition of 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road'.





Elton has been seen in a wheelchair recently after spraining his ankle, but the iconic musician promised to give his fans the best possible show as he played down any potential health fears and insisted he is "physically very fit".





He said recently: "A show that long is easy. I play tennis three times a week and walk in the pool three times a week, so I'm physically very fit, and that's stamina."





Elton - who has sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, with husband David Furnish - previously had to cancel two Florida shows in November due to an ear infection.





At the time, the 'Candle in the Wind' hitmaker said he was "deeply sorry" to be cancelling the shows but he wouldn't be able to "deliver the performance fans deserve" if he went ahead with the concerts.





Now, Elton is looking towards the end of his career as a live musician, and while he's still incredibly passionate about performing he doesn't want that side to take its toll on his personal life.





He added: "I just don't like schlepping any more. I mean, I schlep in the best way possible. It's emotional, but it's good emotional.



