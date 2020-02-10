WATCH: Eminem stuns audience with surprise performance at Oscars









Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Eminem gave a surprise performance at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday. The 47-year-old rapper stunned the audience at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre when he stepped out for a rendition of his 2003 Best Song Oscar winner ‘Lose Yourself’ from his movie ‘8 Mile’. Eminem’s appearance came following a montage of some of cinema’s most iconic songs and how they can help elevate the films they are featured in. Earlier in the evening, Janelle Monae kicked off the event with a performance of ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ from the film of the same name, paying tribute to the late Fred Rogers.

At one point, she sang directly to Tom Hanks, who portrayed the beloved children’s entertainer in the movie, and after giving him her hat to wear, she took of her cardigan to belt out an original song dedicated to the year’s nominees.

She was briefly joined by ‘Pose’ star Billy Porter during the segment, and finished off with a swipe at the lack of female directing nominees and recognition for black actors.

She said: “We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films… Happy Black History Month.”

Idina Menzel was joined for her performance of ‘Into the Unknown’ from ‘Frozen 2’ by nine of the other actresses who portrayed Queen Elsa around the world.

She began alongside Norwegian singer Aurora, who also features on the track, before they were joined by fellow Elsas Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg, Willemijn Verkaik, Takako Matsu, Carmen Garcia Saenz, Lisa Stokke, Kasia Łaska, Anna Buturlina, Gisela and Gam Wichayanee.

‘This Is Us’ actress Chrissy Metz performed at the ceremony for the first time, wowing the audience with a powerful rendition of ‘I’m Standing With You’ from her film ‘Breakthrough’.

Cynthia Erivo was joined by a gospel choir when she took to the stage to sing ‘Stand Up’ from her movie ‘Harriet’.

Randy Newman sat at a Steinway piano on a set of fake clouds with a blue sky backdrop for a jaunty rendition of his 13th Oscar-nominated song, ‘Toy Story 4’s ‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’.

Sir Elton John was the final Best Song nominee to perform at the event, with ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ from ‘Rocketman’, which went on to win the award.

The 72-year-old singer performed seated at a red grand piano, wearing a bright purple suit with a pink shirt, in front of a colourful set and a giant pair of star-rimmed glasses.